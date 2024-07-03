Dylan Frittelli betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Frittelli has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Dylan Frittelli has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.672 Strokes Gained: Putting.