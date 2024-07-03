PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
46M AGO

Dylan Frittelli betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

RAVENNA, ITALY - JUNE 27: Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during day one of the Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima on June 27, 2024 in Ravenna, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

RAVENNA, ITALY - JUNE 27: Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during day one of the Italian Open presented by Regione Emilia-Romagna at Adriatic Golf Club Cervia, Milano Marittima on June 27, 2024 in Ravenna, Italy. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Dylan Frittelli missed the cut at The RSM Classic. He'll be after a better outcome July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Frittelli at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Frittelli has played the John Deere Classic four times of late, with one win. His average score has been 16-under, and his average finish has been 16th.
    • Frittelli missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2023.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Frittelli's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-71E
    6/30/20223066-70-70-68-10
    7/8/2021MC68-71-3
    7/11/2019166-68-65-64-21

    Frittelli's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Frittelli finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Frittelli has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished 6-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Dylan Frittelli has averaged 301.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.672 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Frittelli is averaging -0.633 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Frittelli .

    Frittelli's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance76303.2301.3
    Greens in Regulation %19259.62%65.28%
    Putts Per Round4828.5829.0
    Par Breakers18519.16%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance18416.52%10.19%

    Frittelli's best finishes

    • Frittelli did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in 32 tournaments).
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Frittelli's best performance came when he shot 6-under and finished 56th at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Frittelli collected 180 points last season, placing 166th in the FedExCup standings.

    Frittelli's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee191-0.695-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green186-0.6200.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1080.016-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.041-0.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Total186-1.258-0.633

    Frittelli's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC78-71+9--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-79+7--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5672-67-72-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC75-66-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Frittelli as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.