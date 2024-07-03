PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim finished 26th in the John Deere Classic in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .

    Latest odds for Ghim at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Ghim's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of 12-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Ghim's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232670-65-67-70-12
    6/30/2022MC74-69+1
    7/8/20211866-67-70-68-13
    7/12/2018W/D73+2

    Ghim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 43rd.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ghim has an average of -1.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.715 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Ghim .

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289 ranks 40th on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 17th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.485, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.56%.
    • On the greens, Ghim's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (132nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance151289.8292.1
    Greens in Regulation %2368.56%69.66%
    Putts Per Round13229.2831.1
    Par Breakers6224.94%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance4813.95%12.39%

    Ghim's best finishes

    • Ghim hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Currently, Ghim ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 398 points.

    Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
    • Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.315 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
    • Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2890.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4851.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green750.0810.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.080-1.313
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7750.715

    Ghim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2670-65-67-70-1231
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 27-303M Open2774-63-67-69-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5167-70-72-68-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1769-72-69-68-10--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-67-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1568-65-70-67-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC70-68-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-69-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1369-70-75-66-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1265-68-71-68-1261
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta867-71-67-67-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-72-67-66-1149
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1671-70-66-71-10115
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-71-75+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-72+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-68-73-69-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3569-68-70-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5069-71-70-73+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

