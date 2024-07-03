Doug Ghim betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that tournament, he finished 12th.

Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.315 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).