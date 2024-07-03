Doug Ghim betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim finished 26th in the John Deere Classic in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Ghim's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he finished 26th after posting a score of 12-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|6/30/2022
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|7/8/2021
|18
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|7/12/2018
|W/D
|73
|+2
Ghim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Ghim has an average finish of 43rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ghim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Doug Ghim has averaged 292.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Ghim has an average of -1.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ghim is averaging 0.715 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.289 ranks 40th on TOUR this season, and his 68.1% driving accuracy average ranks 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ghim ranks 17th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.485, while he ranks 23rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.56%.
- On the greens, Ghim's -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, while he averages 29.28 putts per round (132nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|289.8
|292.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.56%
|69.66%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|62
|24.94%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|48
|13.95%
|12.39%
Ghim's best finishes
- Ghim hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Currently, Ghim ranks 89th in the FedExCup standings with 398 points.
Ghim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 17th in the field at 2.578. In that tournament, he finished 12th.
- Ghim produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 5.989.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ghim's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.315 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ghim recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.747, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 16th in that tournament).
- Ghim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that tournament).
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.289
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.485
|1.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.081
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.080
|-1.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.775
|0.715
Ghim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|70-65-67-70
|-12
|31
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|17
|69-72-69-68
|-10
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|68-65-70-67
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-69
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|69-70-75-66
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|65-68-71-68
|-12
|61
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|67-71-67-67
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|49
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|16
|71-70-66-71
|-10
|115
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-68-73-69
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|69-71-70-73
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
