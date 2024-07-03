PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 17-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Thompson has entered the John Deere Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 31st, posting a score of 11-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Thompson's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233168-69-65-71-11

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Thompson is averaging 5.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 44th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson owns a 0.414 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Thompson's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th. He has broken par 27.20% of the time (19th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44304.4308.9
    Greens in Regulation %2568.30%66.67%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.2
    Par Breakers1927.20%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance6114.18%15.74%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • As of now, Thompson has collected 818 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.006 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.1521.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.4141.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130.3722.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.048-0.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9865.553

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open970-72-70-68E180
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic268-69-66-68-17184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

