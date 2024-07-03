Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson will play July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed second in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 17-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Thompson has entered the John Deere Classic once of late, in 2023. He finished 31st, posting a score of 11-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Thompson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Thompson is averaging 5.553 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.152, which ranks 66th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.4 yards) ranks 44th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranks 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson owns a 0.414 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Thompson's 0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 86th. He has broken par 27.20% of the time (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|304.4
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|68.30%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|19
|27.20%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|14.18%
|15.74%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has participated in 19 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- As of now, Thompson has collected 818 points, which ranks him 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.006 mark ranked third in the field.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 5.460. In that tournament, he finished second.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.846 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.309, which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Thompson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.152
|1.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.414
|1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|13
|0.372
|2.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.048
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.986
|5.553
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.