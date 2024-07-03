Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Thompson has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Thompson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 4-under.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 308.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting.