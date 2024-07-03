PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Davis Riley of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Riley concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Riley at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • This is Riley's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Riley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Riley has finished first once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Davis Riley has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of 0.683 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Riley .

    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.7 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.279 mark (135th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 26.08% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60301.7302.2
    Greens in Regulation %11464.74%65.74%
    Putts Per Round7328.8028.6
    Par Breakers3226.08%22.53%
    Bogey Avoidance10315.42%13.89%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
    • In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Riley has compiled 621 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
    • Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.251 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914), which ranked fourth in the field.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.3860.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.279-0.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.075-0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1941.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.5470.683

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

