Davis Riley betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Davis Riley of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Riley concluded the weekend at 6-under, good for a 57th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 seeking a better finish.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Riley's first time competing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Riley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Riley has finished first once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.
- Davis Riley has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of 0.683 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 (149th) this season, while his average driving distance of 301.7 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley owns a -0.279 mark (135th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Riley has delivered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 73rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.80, and he ranks 32nd by breaking par 26.08% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|301.7
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|114
|64.74%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.80
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.08%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|103
|15.42%
|13.89%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Riley has compiled 621 points, which ranks him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.669.
- Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 7.849.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.251 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914), which ranked fourth in the field.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.386
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.279
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.075
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.194
|1.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.547
|0.683
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.