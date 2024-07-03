Davis Riley betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Riley has finished first once.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Riley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been 6-under.

Davis Riley has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting.