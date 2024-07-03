David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic
David Skinns hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 coming off a 17th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Skinns has entered the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Skinns' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|77-64
|-1
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns is averaging 0.839 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 3.051 Strokes Gained: Total.
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052 this season, which ranks 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 23rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.421. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.32%.
- On the greens, Skinns' 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|302.1
|306.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|69.32%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.25
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|50
|25.38%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|69
|14.52%
|10.19%
Skinns' best finishes
- Skinns has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Skinns, who has 345 points, currently ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
- Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
- Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.052
|-0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.421
|3.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.039
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.065
|0.839
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|56
|0.395
|3.051
Skinns' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-66-71
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|67
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|2
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-65-69
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|71-68-68-66
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|62-71-73-67
|-7
|41
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the .
