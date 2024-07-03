David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.

Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).