44M AGO

David Skinns betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    David Skinns hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 coming off a 17th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Skinns has entered the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Skinns' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC77-64-1

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Skinns has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, David Skinns has averaged 306.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns is averaging 0.839 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Skinns is averaging 3.051 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.052 this season, which ranks 105th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Skinns ranks 23rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.421. Additionally, he ranks 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.32%.
    • On the greens, Skinns' 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 76th this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57302.1306.5
    Greens in Regulation %1069.32%74.07%
    Putts Per Round12929.2529.6
    Par Breakers5025.38%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.52%10.19%

    Skinns' best finishes

    • Skinns has played 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Skinns, who has 345 points, currently ranks 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Skinns' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Skinns posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 12th in the field at 3.211.
    • Skinns' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.986 (he finished 17th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Skinns' best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 2.215 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Skinns delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.299, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
    • Skinns recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which was held in March 2024. That performance ranked seventh in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.052-0.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4213.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.039-0.797
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.0650.839
    Average Strokes Gained: Total560.3953.051

    Skinns' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-68-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-66-71-13104
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6768-72-75-68-52
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7575-67-74-78+102
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-65-69-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-77+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4865-69-70-68-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2071-68-68-66-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2162-71-73-67-741
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1771-66-67-72-1249

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the .

