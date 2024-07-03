David Lipsky betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.897 mark ranked 27th in the field.

Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).