David Lipsky betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
David Lipsky enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, seeking better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Lipsky has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Lipsky's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|6/30/2022
|24
|68-67-68-70
|-11
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Lipsky has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, David Lipsky has averaged 285.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Lipsky has an average of -2.827 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lipsky has an average of -1.328 in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.343 this season, which ranks 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.2 yards) ranks 160th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lipsky owns a 0.118 mark (77th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.753 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 166th with a putts-per-round average of 29.97, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 21.32% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|160
|287.2
|285.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|65.77%
|75.25%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.97
|32.4
|Par Breakers
|149
|21.32%
|16.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|18.02%
|16.16%
Lipsky's best finishes
- Lipsky has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 29.4%.
- As of now, Lipsky has accumulated 119 points, which ranks him 159th in the FedExCup standings.
Lipsky's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 1.897 mark ranked 27th in the field.
- Lipsky's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 10.676 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lipsky's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.574.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.291, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Lipsky posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked ninth in the field (he finished ninth in that event).
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.343
|-0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.118
|1.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.016
|0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.753
|-2.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|163
|-0.962
|-1.328
Lipsky's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|69-64-70-73
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|69-69-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|70-73-67-75
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-72
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|65-78
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-71-66-72
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|73-70-69-71
|-5
|18
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-141
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-69-66-71
|-4
|75
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.