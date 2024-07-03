PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Daniel Berger of the United States looks on from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Daniel Berger of the United States looks on from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Daniel Berger looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he finished 34th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2021.

    Latest odds for Berger at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Berger has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In Berger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished 34th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Berger's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/20213469-68-67-70-10
    7/11/20193366-66-72-69-11

    Berger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Berger has an average finish of 34th.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Berger is averaging -2.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Berger .

    Berger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Berger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.366, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th, and his 69.7% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 20th on TOUR with a mark of 0.451.
    • On the greens, Berger's -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, and his 30.28 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.4301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1469.03%67.01%
    Putts Per Round17030.2830.7
    Par Breakers10523.47%17.71%
    Bogey Avoidance14616.94%18.06%

    Berger's best finishes

    • Berger has played 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Berger, who has 211 points, currently ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Berger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Berger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 15th in the field at 2.473. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.631, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3661.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green200.4512.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.077-0.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.746-2.202
    Average Strokes Gained: Total104-0.0070.595

    Berger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3968-68-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2866-69-72-69-824
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-73-2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-70-69-69-29
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5070-70-73-69-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1367-67-67-66-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3670-69-70-67-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4569-70-71-72+210
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-76+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2173-70-73-69+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.