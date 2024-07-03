Daniel Berger betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Berger has an average finish of 34th.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.

Berger is averaging -2.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.