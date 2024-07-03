Daniel Berger betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Daniel Berger of the United States looks on from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Daniel Berger looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he finished 34th shooting 10-under in this tournament in 2021.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Berger has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Berger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished 34th after posting a score of 10-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Berger's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|34
|69-68-67-70
|-10
|7/11/2019
|33
|66-66-72-69
|-11
Berger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Berger has an average finish of 34th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Berger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Daniel Berger has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Berger is averaging -2.202 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Berger is averaging 0.595 Strokes Gained: Total.
Berger's advanced stats and rankings
- Berger has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.366, which ranks 29th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranks 114th, and his 69.7% driving accuracy average ranks 16th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Berger ranks 20th on TOUR with a mark of 0.451.
- On the greens, Berger's -0.746 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 169th this season, and his 30.28 putts-per-round average ranks 170th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.4
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|69.03%
|67.01%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|30.28
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.47%
|17.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|146
|16.94%
|18.06%
Berger's best finishes
- Berger has played 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Berger, who has 211 points, currently ranks 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Berger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Berger put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 15th in the field at 2.473. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.326.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Berger produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 28th in the field with a mark of 1.357.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.631, which ranked him 41st in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- Berger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Berger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.366
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|20
|0.451
|2.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.077
|-0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.746
|-2.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|-0.007
|0.595
Berger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|68-68-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|66-69-72-69
|-8
|24
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-70-69-69
|-2
|9
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|70-70-73-69
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|69-70-71-72
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-76
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|73-70-73-69
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.