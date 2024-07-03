PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Cody Gribble betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Cody Gribble placed 42nd in the John Deere Classic in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .

    Latest odds for Gribble at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Gribble's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Gribble last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 9-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Gribble's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234268-66-70-71-9
    7/11/2019MC71-69-2
    7/12/20183472-66-65-70-11

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Gribble finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
    • Cody Gribble has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gribble is averaging -0.494 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -5.222 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99299.9296.9
    Greens in Regulation %8867.54%64.35%
    Putts Per Round15129.3429.0
    Par Breakers8822.06%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13414.60%14.81%

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Last season Gribble participated in 22 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Last season Gribble's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • With 209 points last season, Gribble finished 151st in the FedExCup standings.

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee690.160-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.059-3.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green114-0.002-0.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting164-0.309-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.210-5.222

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-66-70-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5265-75-70-70-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

