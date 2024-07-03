Cody Gribble betting profile: John Deere Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Cody Gribble of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Cody Gribble placed 42nd in the John Deere Classic in 2023, shooting a 9-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at TPC Deere Run .
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Gribble's average finish has been 38th, and his average score 10-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Gribble last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 42nd with a score of 9-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|7/12/2018
|34
|72-66-65-70
|-11
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gribble finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.
- Cody Gribble has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gribble is averaging -0.494 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -5.222 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|299.9
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.54%
|64.35%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.34
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|88
|22.06%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|134
|14.60%
|14.81%
Gribble's best finishes
- Last season Gribble participated in 22 tournaments, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Last season Gribble's best performance came when he shot 12-under and finished 23rd at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With 209 points last season, Gribble finished 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.160
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.059
|-3.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|114
|-0.002
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-0.309
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.210
|-5.222
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.