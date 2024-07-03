Cody Gribble betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five appearances, Gribble finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five events.

Cody Gribble has averaged 296.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Gribble is averaging -0.494 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.