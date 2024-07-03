PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 67th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 3-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Gotterup has entered the John Deere Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 17-under and finishing fourth.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Gotterup's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022465-67-69-66-17

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.524 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -3.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.9 yards) ranks sixth, while his 50.1% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.447 average that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 65.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6312.9312.4
    Greens in Regulation %7265.96%62.70%
    Putts Per Round10329.0429.3
    Par Breakers9024.00%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8615.01%16.67%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has participated in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Gotterup, who has 410 points, currently sits 86th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that event.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.489, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1630.595
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-0.447-3.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green380.2231.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.086-2.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.025-3.802

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

