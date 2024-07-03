Chris Gotterup betting profile: John Deere Classic
Chris Gotterup will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he placed 67th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 3-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Gotterup has entered the John Deere Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 17-under and finishing fourth.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Gotterup's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|4
|65-67-69-66
|-17
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average finishing position of 64th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -2.524 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -3.802 Strokes Gained: Total.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163 this season (63rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (312.9 yards) ranks sixth, while his 50.1% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup owns a -0.447 average that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 72nd with a 65.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gotterup has registered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR, while he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.04. He has broken par 24.00% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|312.9
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|65.96%
|62.70%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.04
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.00%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|15.01%
|16.67%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has participated in 18 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those 18 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Gotterup, who has 410 points, currently sits 86th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that event.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 7.018 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 3.577 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.489, which ranked him third in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.163
|0.595
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|160
|-0.447
|-3.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|38
|0.223
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.086
|-2.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.025
|-3.802
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the .
