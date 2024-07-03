Chesson Hadley betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Hadley has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Hadley last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hadley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|6/30/2022
|10
|67-69-67-67
|-14
|7/8/2021
|34
|63-68-72-71
|-10
|7/12/2018
|72
|69-67-74
|-3
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadley has an average of 1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 0.906 in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014 this season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 87th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 114th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.097. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.06%.
- On the greens, Hadley's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (113th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.2
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.06%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|113
|29.11
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.42%
|19.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|131
|16.37%
|16.67%
Hadley's best finishes
- Although Hadley has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
- With 181 points, Hadley currently ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that event, he missed the cut.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|94
|-0.014
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.097
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|109
|-0.058
|0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.345
|1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.176
|0.906
Hadley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|67-67-68-72
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|64-69-73-73
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|70-64-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|66-66-72-63
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|71-67-68-64
|-12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|65-66-71-72
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|67-70-74-71
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|65-72-70-69
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|63-72-65-66
|-144
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|69-67-67-67
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|71-69-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the .
