44M AGO

Chesson Hadley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Chesson Hadley looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Hadley has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 10-under.
    • Hadley last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hadley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC70-76+4
    6/30/20221067-69-67-67-14
    7/8/20213463-68-72-71-10
    7/12/20187269-67-74-3

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Hadley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chesson Hadley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadley has an average of 1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadley has an average of 0.906 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadley .

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.014 this season (94th on TOUR). His average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 87th, while his 54.6% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadley ranks 114th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.097. Additionally, he ranks 104th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.06%.
    • On the greens, Hadley's 0.345 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 34th this season, while he averages 29.11 putts per round (113th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87299.2301.8
    Greens in Regulation %10465.06%61.90%
    Putts Per Round11329.1128.9
    Par Breakers7824.42%19.05%
    Bogey Avoidance13116.37%16.67%

    Hadley's best finishes

    • Although Hadley has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut seven times (43.8%).
    • With 181 points, Hadley currently ranks 133rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.
    • Hadley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee94-0.014-0.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.097-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green109-0.0580.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.3451.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.1760.906

    Hadley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-76+4--
    July 27-303M Open2771-66-66-70-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3367-67-68-72-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6271-69-75-70-3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3564-69-73-73-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open770-64-67-66-17--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship766-66-72-63-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3871-67-68-64-12--
    January 18-21The American Express5665-66-71-72-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2567-70-74-71-630
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-67-69-70-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3565-72-70-69-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-69+3--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans863-72-65-66-14452
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1069-67-67-67-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5171-69-69-70-17
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

