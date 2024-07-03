Chesson Hadley betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Hadley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.702 (he missed the cut in that event).

Hadley produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking in the field at 2.826. In that event, he missed the cut.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadley's best performance this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018 (he finished 24th in that tournament).

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hadley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.880, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 10th.