Chase Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has finished in the top 20 once.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Chase Johnson has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.

Johnson has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.