Chase Johnson betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chase Johnson enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last outing, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Johnson's first time playing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Johnson's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Johnson has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Chase Johnson has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Johnson has an average of -0.689 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Johnson has an average of -6.108 in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.4
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.56%
|62.04%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.56%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.22%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where he shot 5-over and finished 51st.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.296
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-4.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.689
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.108
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|51
|72-70-73-74
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.