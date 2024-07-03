PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chandler Phillips posted a 67th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 John Deere Classic aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Phillips has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Phillips has an average of 1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips is averaging 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season (137th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 27th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.394, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.88%.
    • On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR, while he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.17. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120294.5292.9
    Greens in Regulation %14262.88%63.58%
    Putts Per Round1528.1728.6
    Par Breakers827.78%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.89%14.20%

    Phillips' best finishes

    • Phillips has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Currently, Phillips sits 88th in the FedExCup standings with 399 points.

    Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.
    • Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.585 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.
    • Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.255-1.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3941.533
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green99-0.019-0.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2341.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3541.195

    Phillips' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-66-70-68-65
    January 18-21The American Express2570-70-63-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7668-73-74-77+42
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-69-68-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesW/D66-5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC75-72+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-70-69-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4574-67-67-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5568-69-77-68-210
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5067-69-72-71-55
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1270-69-69-69-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-70-68-64-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-72-73-72-33

