Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chandler Phillips posted a 67th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 John Deere Classic aiming for a better finish.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In the past five years, this is Phillips' first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Phillips' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Phillips has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Phillips has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Chandler Phillips has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Phillips has an average of 1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips is averaging 1.195 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.255 this season (137th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.5 yards) ranks 120th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Phillips ranks 27th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.394, while he ranks 142nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.88%.
- On the greens, Phillips has delivered a 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR, while he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.17. He has broken par 27.78% of the time (eighth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|294.5
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|142
|62.88%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.17
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.78%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.89%
|14.20%
Phillips' best finishes
- Phillips has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Currently, Phillips sits 88th in the FedExCup standings with 399 points.
Phillips' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.
- Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.585 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.
- Phillips delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.255
|-1.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.394
|1.533
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|-0.019
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.234
|1.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.354
|1.195
Phillips' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|70-70-63-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|76
|68-73-74-77
|+4
|2
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-69-68
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|W/D
|66
|-5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|74-67-67-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|68-69-77-68
|-2
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|67-69-72-71
|-5
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-70-68-64
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-72-73-72
|-3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the .
