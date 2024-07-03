Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 23rd in the field at 1.891.

Phillips' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 5.033. He finished third in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Phillips' best mark this season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.585 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Phillips posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.856), which ranked eighth in the field.