PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
44M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Chan Kim enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Kim at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Kim is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kim has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
    • In his last five events, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.302 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.355 mark (35th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111295.9300.1
    Greens in Regulation %3367.94%71.30%
    Putts Per Round11729.1330.4
    Par Breakers2426.50%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance4914.00%16.67%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Kim, who has 290 points, currently sits 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.938.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829 (he finished 53rd in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that event).
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee570.1980.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green350.3551.666
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1620.890
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.565-3.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.151-0.302

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-64-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1464-67-68-67-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-66-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-69-66-71-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-71-68-67-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6172-68-65-77-63
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-71-70-79+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6771-71-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5371-67-70-71-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1470-72-72-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship666-70-71-65-1655
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-68-69-1445
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4066-68-69-74-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.