Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Chan Kim looks over a putt on the fourth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Chan Kim enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Kim is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kim has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
- In his last five events, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Chan Kim has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -3.542 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -0.302 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 this season, which ranks 57th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.9 yards) ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim has a 0.355 mark (35th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Kim's -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 160th on TOUR this season, and his 29.13 putts-per-round average ranks 117th. He has broken par 26.50% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|295.9
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|33
|67.94%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|117
|29.13
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.50%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|14.00%
|16.67%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim has not won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 64.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Kim, who has 290 points, currently sits 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.938.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829 (he finished 53rd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that event).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|57
|0.198
|0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|35
|0.355
|1.666
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.162
|0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.565
|-3.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.151
|-0.302
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-64
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-66
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-69-66-71
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-71-68-67
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|72-68-65-77
|-6
|3
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-71-70-79
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|71-71-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|71-67-70-71
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|70-72-72-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|6
|66-70-71-65
|-16
|55
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-68-69
|-144
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|66-68-69-74
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.