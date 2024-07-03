Chan Kim betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Kim produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 16th in the field at 2.938.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.829 (he finished 53rd in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.818 (he finished 40th in that event).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.998), which ranked 11th in the field.