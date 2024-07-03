PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Chad Ramey of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Childrenâs Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Ramey has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • In 2023, Ramey finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Ramey's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234270-67-66-72-9
    6/30/2022MC71-69-2

    Ramey's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Ramey has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five appearances, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Ramey is averaging -2.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Ramey .

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey has a -0.702 mark (169th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 26.59% of the time (21st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140291.7296.9
    Greens in Regulation %13663.62%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5228.6229.9
    Par Breakers2126.59%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance15817.59%17.13%

    Ramey's best finishes

    • Ramey has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • As of now, Ramey has collected 292 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.314.
    • Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.818 mark ranked 30th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.158-0.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.702-1.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.019-0.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.429-0.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.412-2.221

    Ramey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4270-67-66-72-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4467-69-74-69-96
    July 27-303M Open5370-68-69-71-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1969-69-69-72-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-67-71-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4669-67-69-70-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-65-71-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7871-67-79-77+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3373-67-67-69-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3564-72-70-70-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-66-68-70-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5074-64-72-72-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans266-69-65-63-25163
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-74+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2468-70-66-70-636
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-75E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

