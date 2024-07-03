Chad Ramey betting profile: John Deere Classic
Chad Ramey looks to improve upon his 42nd-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Ramey has an average score of 9-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- In 2023, Ramey finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Ramey's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|6/30/2022
|MC
|71-69
|-2
Ramey's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Ramey has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Ramey has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He posted a final score of -6 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chad Ramey has averaged 296.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ramey is averaging -0.500 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Ramey is averaging -2.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.158 ranks 126th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Ramey has a -0.702 mark (169th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 22nd on TOUR, while he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62. He has broken par 26.59% of the time (21st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|291.7
|296.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|63.62%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.62
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|21
|26.59%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|17.59%
|17.13%
Ramey's best finishes
- Ramey has participated in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut seven times.
- As of now, Ramey has collected 292 points, which ranks him 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Ramey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Ramey produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.314.
- Ramey's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 1.818 mark ranked 30th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ramey's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.729. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Ramey posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.905, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Ramey posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 17th in the field.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.158
|-0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.702
|-1.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.019
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.429
|-0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.412
|-2.221
Ramey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|67-69-74-69
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-67-71
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|69-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-65-71
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|71-67-79-77
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|73-67-67-69
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|64-72-70-70
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|74-64-72-72
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|2
|66-69-65-63
|-25
|163
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|68-70-66-70
|-6
|36
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the .
