Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.844.

Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 32nd in that event).