40M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Carson Young had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Young at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Young has entered the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Young's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC75-71+4

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Carson Young has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 0.684 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young is averaging 1.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.081 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.24% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127293.3295.6
    Greens in Regulation %6366.18%69.44%
    Putts Per Round11929.1529.5
    Par Breakers5325.24%22.57%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.67%12.85%

    Young's best finishes

    • Young has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Currently, Young sits 117th in the FedExCup standings with 238 points.

    Young's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.844.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 32nd in that event).
    • Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee450.2661.434
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.081-0.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.228-0.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0530.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.1721.559

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-69-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6772-64-73-72+13
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1970-71-68-70-9--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-72+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship969-64-68-67-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7168-70-70-68-6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-70-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1770-64-68-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-69-72-76-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4171-67-72-68-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta871-67-68-66-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5668-71-69-72-46
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5471-70-73-71+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-70+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-69+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-68-66-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3269-69-67-70-914
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-75+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-69-67-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-69-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
