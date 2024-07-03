Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Carson Young plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Carson Young had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Young has entered the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Young's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Young has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- Carson Young has averaged 295.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 0.684 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young is averaging 1.559 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 (45th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.3 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Young sports a 0.081 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks 119th with a putts-per-round average of 29.15. He has broken par 25.24% of the time (53rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|293.3
|295.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|63
|66.18%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|119
|29.15
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.24%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.67%
|12.85%
Young's best finishes
- Young has played 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Currently, Young sits 117th in the FedExCup standings with 238 points.
Young's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.844.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.646 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.690 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Young recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.503, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 32nd in that event).
- Young delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), which ranked him 14th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|45
|0.266
|1.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.081
|-0.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.228
|-0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.053
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.172
|1.559
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|67
|72-64-73-72
|+1
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|19
|70-71-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|9
|69-64-68-67
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|68-70-70-68
|-6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|70-64-68-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-69-72-76
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|71-67-68-66
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|6
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|71-70-73-71
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-68-66
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|32
|69-69-67-70
|-9
|14
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.