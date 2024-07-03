PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Carl Yuan betting profile: John Deere Classic

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Carl Yuan hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Yuan at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Yuan has entered the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-69-2

    Yuan's recent performances

    • Yuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.951 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Yuan is averaging -2.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Yuan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 18th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan owns a -0.103 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Yuan's -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (59th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance18309.1307.9
    Greens in Regulation %16161.67%64.10%
    Putts Per Round5928.6830.3
    Par Breakers10523.47%19.23%
    Bogey Avoidance15017.08%15.81%

    Yuan's best finishes

    • Yuan hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Yuan, who has 273 points, currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.
    • Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.390 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).
    • Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.

    Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3430.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1030.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1670.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.738-3.951
    Average Strokes Gained: Total136-0.331-2.568

    Yuan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-67E--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7369-67-73-77+63
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6872-69-77-72+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-66-67-72-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5275-64-70-67-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship470-63-65-66-20--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6866-70-69-70-7--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii466-65-70-63-16123
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenW/D77+6--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-65-72-72-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-77+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship566-73-69-68-896
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5875-70-71-73+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-74-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6867-72-71-75+12
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenW/D76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2068-71-69-69-1141

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
