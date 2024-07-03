Carl Yuan betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.

Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.390 mark ranked fourth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).