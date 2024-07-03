Carl Yuan betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Carl Yuan hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Yuan has entered the John Deere Classic once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Yuan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
Yuan's recent performances
- Yuan has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Yuan has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Carl Yuan has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yuan is averaging -3.951 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Yuan is averaging -2.568 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yuan's advanced stats and rankings
- Yuan has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.343 this season, which ranks 32nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.1 yards) ranks 18th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yuan owns a -0.103 average that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 161st with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yuan's -0.738 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages 28.68 putts per round (59th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|18
|309.1
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|161
|61.67%
|64.10%
|Putts Per Round
|59
|28.68
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|105
|23.47%
|19.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|17.08%
|15.81%
Yuan's best finishes
- Yuan hasn't won any of the 17 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-five finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Yuan, who has 273 points, currently ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Yuan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yuan posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 4.086.
- Yuan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 5.390 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yuan's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 4.675 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Yuan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.173, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him eighth in the field (he finished 58th in that tournament).
- Yuan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that event, he finished fourth.
Yuan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.343
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.103
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.167
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.738
|-3.951
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-0.331
|-2.568
Yuan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|73
|69-67-73-77
|+6
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|68
|72-69-77-72
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-66-67-72
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|75-64-70-67
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|4
|70-63-65-66
|-20
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|68
|66-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|66-65-70-63
|-16
|123
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-65-72-72
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|66-73-69-68
|-8
|96
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|68
|67-72-71-75
|+1
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Yuan as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.