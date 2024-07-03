PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas seeks a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2022.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Villegas' average finish has been 30th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2022.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Villegas' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC72-72+2
    7/8/20214164-71-67-73-9

    Villegas' recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -4.638 in his past five tournaments.
    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.941 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.2 yards) ranks 165th, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.448. Additionally, he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.47%.
    • On the greens, Villegas' -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.79 putts per round (161st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance165284.2287.7
    Greens in Regulation %13763.47%59.44%
    Putts Per Round16129.7930.1
    Par Breakers14021.89%12.78%
    Bogey Avoidance16819.02%17.78%

    Villegas' best finishes

    • Villegas is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Villegas sits 187th in the FedExCup standings with 45 points.

    Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field at 0.489.
    • Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 50th.
    • Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked in the field.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.941-1.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.448-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.118-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.594-2.222
    Average Strokes Gained: Total171-2.101-4.638

    Villegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship264-64-69-66-25--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship167-63-65-65-24--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-68-68-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry5065-71-74-70-1213
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American Express6269-68-65-74-124
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6769-71-77-68+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-70-3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-82+11--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-76+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3574-75-76-69+624
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-74+11--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

