Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field at 0.489.

Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that tournament).

At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 50th.