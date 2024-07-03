Camilo Villegas betting profile: John Deere Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas seeks a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2022.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Villegas' average finish has been 30th, and his average score 11-under, over his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Villegas missed the cut (with a score of 2-over) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic in 2022.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|7/8/2021
|41
|64-71-67-73
|-9
Villegas' recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Villegas has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Camilo Villegas has averaged 287.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Villegas is averaging -2.222 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Villegas has an average of -4.638 in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.941 this season (171st on TOUR). His average driving distance (284.2 yards) ranks 165th, while his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Villegas ranks 161st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.448. Additionally, he ranks 137th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.47%.
- On the greens, Villegas' -0.594 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages 29.79 putts per round (161st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|284.2
|287.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|63.47%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|161
|29.79
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|140
|21.89%
|12.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|168
|19.02%
|17.78%
Villegas' best finishes
- Villegas is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Villegas sits 187th in the FedExCup standings with 45 points.
Villegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking in the field at 0.489.
- Villegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.530.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Villegas' best effort this season was at The Sentry, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.326 (he finished 50th in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.141, which ranked eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 50th.
- Villegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-0.824) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked in the field.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.941
|-1.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.448
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.118
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.594
|-2.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|171
|-2.101
|-4.638
Villegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|64-64-69-66
|-25
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|67-63-65-65
|-24
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|50
|65-71-74-70
|-12
|13
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-68-65-74
|-12
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|69-71-77-68
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-82
|+11
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|74-75-76-69
|+6
|24
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+11
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.