Cameron Champ betting profile: John Deere Classic
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Cameron Champ of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Champ has an average finish of 31st, and an average score of 11-under.
- Champ last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 51st with a score of 8-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Champ's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|6/30/2022
|MC
|69-73
|E
|7/8/2021
|11
|66-68-65-71
|-14
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-75
|+4
Champ's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Champ has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Cameron Champ has averaged 328.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Champ is averaging -0.648 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Champ has an average of -3.263 in his past five tournaments.
Champ's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|318.7
|328.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.93%
|51.11%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.60
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.70%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.78%
|19.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Champ's best finishes
- Champ has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 21.4%.
Champ's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.263
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Champ's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|7
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|67-69-65-71
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|63-67-74-65
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|69-74-69-74
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|68-67-69-70
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-68-69-66
|-9
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|14
|59-78-65
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-72-65
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-67
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|66-71-67-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-68-68-72
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-76
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Champ as of the start of the 2024 John Deere Classic.
