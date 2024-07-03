PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Tarren has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of sixth.
    • Tarren last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Tarren's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC72-69-1
    6/30/2022668-65-65-70-16

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 64th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Tarren has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.035 in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.260 this season, which ranks 138th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren sports a -0.356 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd. He has broken par 23.75% of the time (101st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30306.8302.6
    Greens in Regulation %14362.78%69.05%
    Putts Per Round16329.8330.8
    Par Breakers10123.75%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance16919.58%17.06%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Tarren has accumulated 64 points, which ranks him 180th in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160. In that event, he finished 69th.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.640.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him 57th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.260-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green148-0.356-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.260-0.099
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.447-2.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-1.323-3.035

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open1366-68-70-67-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship768-69-67-71-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4371-68-74-67-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2370-68-62-70-14--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-69-72-70+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the .

