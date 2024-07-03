Callum Tarren betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 64th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Tarren has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.