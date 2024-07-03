Callum Tarren betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren hits the links July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 57th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his last tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Tarren has an average score of 16-under, with an average finish of sixth.
- Tarren last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|6/30/2022
|6
|68-65-65-70
|-16
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 64th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Tarren has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 2-over over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.377 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.035 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.260 this season, which ranks 138th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.8 yards) ranks 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren sports a -0.356 average that ranks 148th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 62.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 153rd on TOUR this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 163rd. He has broken par 23.75% of the time (101st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|306.8
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|62.78%
|69.05%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.83
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.75%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|19.58%
|17.06%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has taken part in 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Tarren has accumulated 64 points, which ranks him 180th in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160. In that event, he finished 69th.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 2.083.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best performance this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.640.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.165), which ranked ninth in the field.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him 57th in the field. He finished 57th in that tournament.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.260
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|148
|-0.356
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|147
|-0.260
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.447
|-2.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-1.323
|-3.035
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-68-70-67
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|68-69-67-71
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|71-68-74-67
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-68-62-70
|-14
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-69-72-70
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the .
