C.T. Pan betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.

Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.512. In that tournament, he finished 35th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.