PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

C.T. Pan betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    C.T. Pan seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He finished 24th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2022.

    Latest odds for Pan at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Pan has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Pan finished 24th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2022).
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Pan's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20222469-64-69-71-11
    7/8/2021MC68-71-3
    7/12/20183468-71-66-68-11

    Pan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 36th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Pan has an average finishing position of 36th in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pan .

    Pan's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.004 mark (93rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Pan's -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance133293.0290.0
    Greens in Regulation %8765.67%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13229.2829.8
    Par Breakers15620.80%17.86%
    Bogey Avoidance10215.38%13.89%

    Pan's best finishes

    • Pan has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
    • Pan, who has 247 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pan's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
    • Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.512. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Pan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.1020.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.004-0.854
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3671.665
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.093-0.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.1770.513

    Pan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 27-303M Open7068-70-75-71E3
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-68-68-74E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-69-69-66-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenW/D75E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicW/D42+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-73+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta371-67-67-65-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2866-68-70-71-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5171-70-78-74+513
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4269-68-70-76-518
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5171-72-73-72E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D72+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-68-74+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3570-70-68-69-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-73-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.