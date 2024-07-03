C.T. Pan betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: C.T. Pan of Taiwan plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
C.T. Pan seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic. He finished 24th at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2022.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Pan has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Pan finished 24th (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at the John Deere Classic (in 2022).
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Pan's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|24
|69-64-69-71
|-11
|7/8/2021
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|7/12/2018
|34
|68-71-66-68
|-11
Pan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Pan has an average finish of 36th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Pan has an average finishing position of 36th in his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, C.T. Pan has averaged 290.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's advanced stats and rankings
- Pan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.102 this season (113th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranks 133rd, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Pan sports a 0.004 mark (93rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Pan's -0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 113th this season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranks 132nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|293.0
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.67%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.28
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|156
|20.80%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|15.38%
|13.89%
Pan's best finishes
- Pan has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- Pan, who has 247 points, currently ranks 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Pan's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.157 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 5.709 (he finished 42nd in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan produced his best effort this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.512. In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.656, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 11th in the field.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Pan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.102
|0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.004
|-0.854
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.367
|1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.093
|-0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.177
|0.513
Pan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|75
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|51
|71-70-78-74
|+5
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|42
|69-68-70-76
|-5
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|71-72-73-72
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|72
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-68-74
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-70-68-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.