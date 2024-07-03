Bud Cauley betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 46th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.

In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.