PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Bud Cauley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Bud Cauley looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he took 18th shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2019.

    Latest odds for Cauley at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Cauley has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In Cauley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2019, he finished 18th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Cauley's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/11/20191867-67-68-69-13

    Cauley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 46th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cauley .

    Cauley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-294.7300.2
    Greens in Regulation %-69.05%65.87%
    Putts Per Round-29.2929.1
    Par Breakers-19.84%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.10%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's best finishes

    • Cauley has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.

    Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.823
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.377

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cauley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6569-68-70-75-24
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2166-65-74-69-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4570-71-68-69-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3974-71-69-72-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-67-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5272-65-71-73-77

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.