Bud Cauley betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Bud Cauley of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Bud Cauley looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he took 18th shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2019.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Cauley has an average score of 13-under, with an average finish of 15th.
- In Cauley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2019, he finished 18th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Cauley's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|18
|67-67-68-69
|-13
Cauley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Cauley has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Cauley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Bud Cauley has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cauley is averaging -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cauley has an average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments.
Cauley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|294.7
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.05%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.29
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.84%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.10%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's best finishes
- Cauley has taken part in nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 55.6%.
Cauley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.823
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.377
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cauley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|65
|69-68-70-75
|-2
|4
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|66-65-74-69
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|70-71-68-69
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|72-65-71-73
|-7
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Cauley as of the start of the .
