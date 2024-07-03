PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Brice Garnett of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, trying for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Garnett at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Garnett has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
    • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Garnett's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC68-76+2
    6/30/2022MC73-68-1
    7/8/2021MC71-68-3
    7/11/20193767-67-70-70-10
    7/12/2018MC72-71+1

    Garnett's recent performances

    • Garnett has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Garnett has an average of -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-289.5287.1
    Greens in Regulation %-70.14%51.19%
    Putts Per Round-29.3330.7
    Par Breakers-29.17%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.96%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett has participated in nine tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
    • In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.683
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.835
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.243

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3370-70-68-69-1112
    July 27-303M Open5371-67-70-70-66
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5273-66-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3069-68-68-66-13--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-67-3--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

