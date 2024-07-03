Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic

Garnett has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Garnett has an average of -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.