Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Brice Garnett of the United States watches his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brice Garnett enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, trying for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic after missing the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last five trips to the John Deere Classic, Garnett has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 37th.
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Garnett's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|7/8/2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|7/11/2019
|37
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|7/12/2018
|MC
|72-71
|+1
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Garnett has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Brice Garnett has averaged 287.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has an average of -2.835 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.243 Strokes Gained: Total.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|289.5
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.14%
|51.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.33
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|29.17%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.96%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett has participated in nine tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with .
- In those nine events, he made the cut five times (55.6%).
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.683
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.243
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|70-70-68-69
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|73-66-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|69-68-68-66
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the .
