PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Brendon Todd betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Brendon Todd looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he took second shooting 19-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Todd at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Todd has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Todd last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing second with a score of 19-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Todd's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023266-65-66-68-19
    6/30/20224371-65-71-69-8
    7/11/20191866-71-67-67-13
    7/12/2018MC77-72+7

    Todd's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 51st.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Todd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 279.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -1.783 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Todd .

    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.515 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (278.3 yards) ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.187, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.43%.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 29th. He has broken par 19.84% of the time (167th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170278.3279.6
    Greens in Regulation %15062.43%62.15%
    Putts Per Round2928.4129.5
    Par Breakers16719.84%16.32%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.46%15.63%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • Currently, Todd sits 70th in the FedExCup standings with 573 points.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497 (he finished 50th in that event).
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
    • Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160-0.515-1.225
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.187-1.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170.3071.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.173-0.488
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.222-1.783

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6774-71-74-75+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3669-65-67-70-923
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.