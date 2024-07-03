Brendon Todd betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Brendon Todd of the United States lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brendon Todd looks for better results in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he took second shooting 19-under in this tournament in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Todd has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 13-under.
- Todd last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing second with a score of 19-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Todd's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|6/30/2022
|43
|71-65-71-69
|-8
|7/11/2019
|18
|66-71-67-67
|-13
|7/12/2018
|MC
|77-72
|+7
Todd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Todd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 279.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of -1.783 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.515 this season, which ranks 160th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (278.3 yards) ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 127th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.187, while he ranks 150th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.43%.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.173 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 58th on TOUR this season, and his 28.41 putts-per-round average ranks 29th. He has broken par 19.84% of the time (167th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|278.3
|279.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|62.43%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.41
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|167
|19.84%
|16.32%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.46%
|15.63%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- Currently, Todd sits 70th in the FedExCup standings with 573 points.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 1.497 (he finished 50th in that event).
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd produced his best mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.848), which ranked third in the field.
- Todd posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|160
|-0.515
|-1.225
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.187
|-1.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|17
|0.307
|1.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.173
|-0.488
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.222
|-1.783
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|74-71-74-75
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|23
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.