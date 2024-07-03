Brendon Todd betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five tournaments, Todd has an average finish of 51st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Todd has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 3-over across his last five events.

Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 279.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting.