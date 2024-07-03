PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • Over Snedeker's last two trips to the the John Deere Classic, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-70-1
    6/30/2022MC75-71+4

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 277.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -3.516 in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.540 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.0 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker has a -0.950 average that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 60.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (151st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance168281.0277.5
    Greens in Regulation %16760.65%56.11%
    Putts Per Round15129.5329.1
    Par Breakers16520.22%13.89%
    Bogey Avoidance17120.83%20.56%

    Snedeker's best finishes

    • Snedeker is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 17 tournaments).
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut four times (23.5%).
    • Snedeker, who has 16 points, currently ranks 203rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245 (he finished 48th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.540-1.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green171-0.950-2.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.1460.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting137-0.293-0.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.929-3.516

    Snedeker's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-69-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-75+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7276-69-75-71+33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans4066-70-72-71-1392
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4869-66-73-64-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-68+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-71+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

