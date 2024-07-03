Brandt Snedeker betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245 (he finished 48th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.