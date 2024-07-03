Brandt Snedeker betting profile: John Deere Classic
In his last tournament, Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Over Snedeker's last two trips to the the John Deere Classic, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|6/30/2022
|MC
|75-71
|+4
Snedeker's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 277.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.585 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -3.516 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.540 (165th) this season, while his average driving distance of 281.0 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker has a -0.950 average that ranks 171st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 60.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 137th this season, while he averages 29.53 putts per round (151st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|168
|281.0
|277.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|60.65%
|56.11%
|Putts Per Round
|151
|29.53
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.22%
|13.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|20.83%
|20.56%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 17 tournaments).
- In those 17 events, he made the cut four times (23.5%).
- Snedeker, who has 16 points, currently ranks 203rd in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245 (he finished 48th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.649. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked 48th in the field. He finished 48th in that event.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.540
|-1.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.950
|-2.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.146
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.293
|-0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.929
|-3.516
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|40
|66-70-72-71
|-139
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-71
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.