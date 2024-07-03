Brandon Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578. He finished 18th in that event.

Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 12th in the field at 3.722. In that event, he finished 18th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu produced his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.803.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 44th in that event).