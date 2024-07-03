Brandon Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic
Brandon Wu will compete in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 44th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Wu has played the John Deere Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 30th.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|30
|72-65-70-67
|-10
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 59th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Wu has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 118th, while his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.096, while he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
- On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 22.93% of the time (120th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|294.9
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.08%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|140
|29.40
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|120
|22.93%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|115
|15.96%
|18.40%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Wu, who has 146 points, currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578. He finished 18th in that event.
- Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 12th in the field at 3.722. In that event, he finished 18th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu produced his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.803.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 44th in that event).
- Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.386
|-2.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.096
|-0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.171
|1.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.121
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.432
|-1.382
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-69-66-70
|E
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|62
|71-68-70-73
|+2
|4
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|70
|74-71-78-73
|+16
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-69-69-71
|-8
|10
