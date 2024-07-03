PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu will compete in the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7 after a 44th-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Wu at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Wu has played the John Deere Classic once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 10-under and finishing 30th.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Wu's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20223072-65-70-67-10

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wu has an average finish of 59th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Wu has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 3-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 294.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu has an average of -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.382 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.386 this season (149th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 118th, while his 62.3% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu ranks 113th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.096, while he ranks 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
    • On the greens, Wu has registered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 117th on TOUR, while he ranks 140th with a putts-per-round average of 29.40. He has broken par 22.93% of the time (120th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118294.9294.6
    Greens in Regulation %6866.08%61.11%
    Putts Per Round14029.4029.7
    Par Breakers12022.93%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance11515.96%18.40%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has participated in 18 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Wu, who has 146 points, currently sits 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.578. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Wu put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 12th in the field at 3.722. In that event, he finished 18th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu produced his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 3.803.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Wu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.637, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 44th in that event).
    • Wu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.386-2.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.096-0.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green540.1711.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.121-0.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.432-1.382

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-69-66-70E5
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6271-68-70-73+24
    June 13-16U.S. Open7074-71-78-73+166
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-69-69-71-810

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

