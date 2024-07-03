Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Hale has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hale is averaging 2.942 Strokes Gained: Putting.