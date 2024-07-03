Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: John Deere Classic
Blaine Hale, Jr. enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 44th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Hale's first time playing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hale's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Hale has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Hale has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Blaine Hale, Jr. has averaged 310.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging 2.942 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hale is averaging -1.257 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hale's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.7
|310.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.84%
|68.25%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.95
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.48%
|25.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.23%
|15.87%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's best finishes
- Hale is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 12 tournaments).
- In those 12 tournaments, he had a 8.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Hale's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.940
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.391
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-2.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.942
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.257
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hale's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-64
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|79-69
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-79
|+15
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|83-69
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-71-71-70
|-8
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Hale as of the start of the .
