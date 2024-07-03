Bill Haas betting profile: John Deere Classic
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Bill Haas had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2022, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Haas' average finish has been 41st, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- In Haas' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
John Deere Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-69
|E
|7/8/2021
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|7/11/2019
|10
|66-68-64-71
|-15
|7/12/2018
|72
|69-70-71
|-3
Haas' recent performances
- Haas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
- Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Haas is averaging -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|296.4
|297.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.54%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.26%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.36%
|9.52%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas participated in 11 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those 11 events, he made the cut five times (45.5%).
- Last season Haas had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 18th with a score of 12-under (11 shots back of the winner).
- Haas earned 65 points last season, which placed him 211th in the FedExCup standings.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.731
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
