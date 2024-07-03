Bill Haas betting profile: John Deere Classic

Haas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.

Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.