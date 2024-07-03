PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Bill Haas betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Bill Haas of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Bill Haas had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the John Deere Classic in 2022, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.

    Latest odds for Haas at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Haas' average finish has been 41st, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • In Haas' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Haas' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC73-69E
    7/8/2021MC73-67-2
    7/11/20191066-68-64-71-15
    7/12/20187269-70-71-3

    Haas' recent performances

    • Haas has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five appearances.
    • Haas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Bill Haas has averaged 297.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Haas is averaging -0.731 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Haas .

    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-296.4297.9
    Greens in Regulation %-64.54%70.63%
    Putts Per Round-29.0028.7
    Par Breakers-20.26%24.60%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.36%9.52%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas participated in 11 tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 events, he made the cut five times (45.5%).
    • Last season Haas had his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished 18th with a score of 12-under (11 shots back of the winner).
    • Haas earned 65 points last season, which placed him 211th in the FedExCup standings.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.731

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
