Ben Taylor betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Ben Taylor of the United Kingdom putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor had a poor showing the last time he donned the spikes in the John Deere Classic in 2023, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Deere Run.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Taylor has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Taylor last participated in the John Deere Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 11-over.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Taylor's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-69
|-3
Taylor's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 295.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -0.638 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -6.076 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.959 this season, which ranks 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.3 yards) ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a -1.007 mark (172nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor has registered a -0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 128th with a putts-per-round average of 29.23. He has broken par 20.74% of the time (157th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.3
|295.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|172
|56.48%
|48.89%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.23
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|157
|20.74%
|12.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|22.59%
|23.33%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 16 tournaments).
- In those 16 events, he made the cut two times (12.5%).
- Taylor, who has 6 points, currently ranks 219th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he delivered a -0.027 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 0.867 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where his 0.889 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847). That ranked in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.959
|-2.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-1.007
|-2.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.052
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.153
|-0.638
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-2.172
|-6.076
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.