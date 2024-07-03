Ben Silverman betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his last tournament he finished 17th in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 12-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Silverman has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 65th.
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2019, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Silverman's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/12/2018
|65
|72-67-70-71
|-4
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 290.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has an average of 3.459 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 3.595 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.020, which ranks 97th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (289.4 yards) ranks 153rd, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman has a 0.053 average that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 68.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 13th on TOUR this season, and his 28.92 putts-per-round average ranks 91st. He has broken par 23.40% of the time (108th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|289.4
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.27%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.92
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|108
|23.40%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.29%
|11.42%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman, who has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Silverman, who has 296 points, currently ranks 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826.
- Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458 (he finished 17th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817 (he finished 18th in that tournament).
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|-0.020
|-0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.053
|0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|67
|0.110
|-0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.556
|3.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.699
|3.595
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.