Ben Silverman betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826.

Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458 (he finished 17th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817 (he finished 18th in that tournament).

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.924, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.