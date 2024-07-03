PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Kohles finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 20th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 looking for better results.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Kohles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2022.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Kohles' recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/2022MC73-67-2

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles is averaging 2.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of 0.428 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kohles .

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116, which ranks 119th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 161st, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.095.
    • On the greens, Kohles' -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 125th. He has broken par 23.76% of the time (100th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance161286.4291.0
    Greens in Regulation %11064.89%62.65%
    Putts Per Round12529.1928.9
    Par Breakers10023.76%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance14817.02%17.90%

    Kohles' best finishes

    • Kohles has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kohles ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings with 485 points.

    Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.901), which ranked 12th in the field.
    • Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee119-0.116-0.726
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.0950.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green161-0.383-1.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.0062.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.6000.428

    Kohles' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic566-67-67-63-19--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5266-69-71-67-77
    January 18-21The American Express4766-66-71-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D76+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open669-66-63-73-1755
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-73+9--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-76-73+62
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson265-66-65-66-22300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-71-73-78+99
    May 16-19PGA Championship2667-73-67-68-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5677-68-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2067-70-70-70-1141

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.