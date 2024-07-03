Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic
In his most recent tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ben Kohles finished the weekend at 11-under, good for a 20th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 looking for better results.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Kohles missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2022.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Kohles' recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
Kohles' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles is averaging 2.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of 0.428 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.116, which ranks 119th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (286.4 yards) ranks 161st, and his 69.6% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kohles ranks 112th on TOUR with a mark of -0.095.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 96th on TOUR this season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranks 125th. He has broken par 23.76% of the time (100th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|161
|286.4
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|64.89%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|125
|29.19
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|100
|23.76%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|17.02%
|17.90%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Currently, Kohles ranks 78th in the FedExCup standings with 485 points.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.224 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408 (he finished second in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 2.826 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.901), which ranked 12th in the field.
- Kohles posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.116
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.095
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|161
|-0.383
|-1.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.006
|2.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.600
|0.428
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|66-67-67-63
|-19
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|66-69-71-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-66-71-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the .
