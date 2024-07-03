Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five tournaments, Kohles has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.

Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kohles is averaging 2.147 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.