42M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Ben Griffin enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • This is Griffin's first time playing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
    • Ben Griffin has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.907 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 125th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.165, while he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.67%.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 36th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125294.1293.3
    Greens in Regulation %8765.67%69.44%
    Putts Per Round3628.4529.4
    Par Breakers8824.05%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance1512.52%13.19%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Although Griffin has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 68.2%.
    • Currently, Griffin sits 61st in the FedExCup standings with 668 points.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.047. In that event, he finished second.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.006 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.186, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
    • Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.169-0.378
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green720.1652.205
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.172-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.277-0.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.4460.907

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-22--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-73-68--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-73+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6771-71-67-71E7
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3167-71-71-70-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
