Ben Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Ben Griffin of the United States lines up a putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Ben Griffin enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run following a 31st-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic his last time in competition.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Griffin's first time playing at the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five events.
- Ben Griffin has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging -0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Griffin is averaging 0.907 Strokes Gained: Total.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.169, which ranks 127th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.1 yards) ranks 125th, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin ranks 72nd on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.165, while he ranks 87th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.67%.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his 28.45 putts-per-round average ranks 36th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|294.1
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.67%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|36
|28.45
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.05%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|15
|12.52%
|13.19%
Griffin's best finishes
- Although Griffin has not won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 68.2%.
- Currently, Griffin sits 61st in the FedExCup standings with 668 points.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.047. In that event, he finished second.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.006 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.186, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).
- Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.169
|-0.378
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|72
|0.165
|2.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.172
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.277
|-0.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.446
|0.907
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-22
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-73
|-68
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|67
|71-71-67-71
|E
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|67-71-71-70
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the .
