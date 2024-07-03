Ben Griffin betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 29th in the field at 1.047. In that event, he finished second.

Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 7.006 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best performance this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129 (he finished 36th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.186, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 14th in the field (he finished second in that event).