42M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he finished 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Hossler's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Hossler last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 26th with a score of 12-under.
    • With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Hossler's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232669-67-67-69-12
    7/8/2021MC73-68-1
    7/11/20192667-68-70-67-12

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler is averaging 1.068 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 147th on TOUR with a mark of -0.355.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 24.95% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93297.8300.9
    Greens in Regulation %7365.93%61.51%
    Putts Per Round5228.6228.3
    Par Breakers5924.95%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.84%15.08%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
    • Hossler, who has 465 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.307 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.264 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.051-0.824
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.355-0.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160.3251.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5301.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4490.862

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-70-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1470-70-66-66-851
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-66-73-919

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
