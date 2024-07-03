Beau Hossler betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hossler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hossler is averaging 1.068 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.