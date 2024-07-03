Beau Hossler betting profile: John Deere Classic
PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler will compete July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic. In his most recent tournament he finished 31st in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting 9-under at Detroit Golf Club.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Hossler's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Hossler last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing 26th with a score of 12-under.
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Hossler's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|7/8/2021
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|7/11/2019
|26
|67-68-70-67
|-12
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hossler has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler is averaging 1.068 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.862 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 ranks 104th on TOUR this season, and his 55% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 147th on TOUR with a mark of -0.355.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 52nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.62, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 24.95% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|297.8
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|65.93%
|61.51%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.62
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|59
|24.95%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.84%
|15.08%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- Hossler, who has 465 points, currently sits 80th in the FedExCup standings.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he delivered a 2.307 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 41st in that tournament.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.251.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best effort this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.264 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.478). That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.051
|-0.824
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.355
|-0.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|16
|0.325
|1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.530
|1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.449
|0.862
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|70-70-66-66
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-66-73
|-9
|19
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.