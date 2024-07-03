Austin Cook betting profile: John Deere Classic

Over his last five events, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.

Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He finished with a score of 16-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Austin Cook has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cook has an average of 1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.