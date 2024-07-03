PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Austin Cook betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Austin Cook of the United States reacts to his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 30, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Austin Cook seeks a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic having failed to make the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cook at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic, Cook has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • In 2023, Cook missed the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Cook's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC69-73E
    6/30/20221669-67-70-66-12
    7/8/2021MC73-73+4
    7/11/20196766-72-71-72-3
    7/12/20183469-69-66-69-11

    Cook's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Cook has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of 16-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Austin Cook has averaged 282.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Cook has an average of 1.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cook has an average of 0.056 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Cook .

    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.6282.1
    Greens in Regulation %-64.72%56.94%
    Putts Per Round-28.8029.3
    Par Breakers-20.56%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-14.17%12.96%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook has played eight tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.997
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.056

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76-64--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-68+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

