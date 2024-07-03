Andrew Putnam betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam shot 9-under and placed 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Putnam has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2022, Putnam finished 41st (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Putnam's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/30/2022
|41
|70-66-68-71
|-9
|7/8/2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|7/12/2018
|79
|69-69-74
|-1
Putnam's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
- Andrew Putnam has averaged 279.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 2.254 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of -1.699 in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.521 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.3 yards) ranks 167th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam sports a -0.001 mark (94th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|281.3
|279.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|65.51%
|58.02%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.36
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.58%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.37%
|14.81%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 76.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Currently, Putnam ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 556 points.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.279 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that event, he finished eighth.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
- Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|161
|-0.521
|-3.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|-0.001
|-1.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.225
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.427
|2.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.130
|-1.699
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|77-71-72-78
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-71-66-66
|-6
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.