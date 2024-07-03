PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
41M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO - JUNE 07: Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 07, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam shot 9-under and placed 41st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 4-7 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 John Deere Classic.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last three appearances at the John Deere Classic, Putnam has an average finish of 60th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2022, Putnam finished 41st (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Putnam's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/30/20224170-66-68-71-9
    7/8/2021MC70-71-1
    7/12/20187969-69-74-1

    Putnam's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Putnam has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of 0 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Andrew Putnam has averaged 279.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 2.254 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Putnam has an average of -1.699 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.521 this season (161st on TOUR). His average driving distance (281.3 yards) ranks 167th, while his 65.9% driving accuracy average ranks 45th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam sports a -0.001 mark (94th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 24th this season, and his 28.36 putts-per-round average ranks 22nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167281.3279.2
    Greens in Regulation %9265.51%58.02%
    Putts Per Round2228.3627.6
    Par Breakers10423.58%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.37%14.81%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 76.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Currently, Putnam ranks 73rd in the FedExCup standings with 556 points.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.279 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee161-0.521-3.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.001-1.886
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2250.939
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4272.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.130-1.699

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4577-71-72-78+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-71-66-66-616

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.