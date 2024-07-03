Andrew Putnam betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453. He finished 10th in that event.

Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.279 mark ranked eighth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam delivered his best effort this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 3.616. In that event, he finished eighth.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.301, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 10th in that event).