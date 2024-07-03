Andrew Novak betting profile: John Deere Classic

Novak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Novak has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.

Andrew Novak has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Novak has an average of 1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.