PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
39M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Novak at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Novak has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 36th.
    • In 2023, Novak finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Novak's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20234269-68-71-67-9
    6/30/20223070-67-70-67-10

    Novak's recent performances

    • Novak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Novak has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
    • Andrew Novak has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak has an average of 1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 2.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 30th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.380. Additionally, he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.98%.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR, while he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (81st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance81299.6299.2
    Greens in Regulation %1668.98%70.99%
    Putts Per Round8628.9029.2
    Par Breakers8124.31%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance2813.43%12.04%

    Novak's best finishes

    • While Novak has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • As of now, Novak has accumulated 398 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.391, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee730.1131.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.380-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2520.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0591.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.8042.851

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2362-69-68-71-1399
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1466-67-70-69-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2071-66-70-70-1141

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.