Andrew Novak betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run after a 20th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was his most recent tournament.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Over his last two trips to the John Deere Classic, Novak has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 36th.
- In 2023, Novak finished 42nd (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Novak's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|6/30/2022
|30
|70-67-70-67
|-10
Novak's recent performances
- Novak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Novak has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five events.
- Andrew Novak has averaged 299.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Novak has an average of 1.233 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 2.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.113 ranks 73rd on TOUR this season, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 134th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 30th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.380. Additionally, he ranks 16th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.98%.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a 0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 78th on TOUR, while he ranks 86th with a putts-per-round average of 28.90. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (81st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|81
|299.6
|299.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|68.98%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.90
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.31%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|13.43%
|12.04%
Novak's best finishes
- While Novak has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has collected three top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- As of now, Novak has accumulated 398 points, which ranks him 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking third in the field at 4.790.
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak produced his best performance this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 5.151.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Novak delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.391, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- Novak recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.113
|1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.380
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.252
|0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.059
|1.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.804
|2.851
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-139
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|71-66-70-70
|-11
|41
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.