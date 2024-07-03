Alejandro Tosti betting profile: John Deere Classic
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament, Alejandro Tosti missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He'll be after a better result July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Tosti is competing at the John Deere Classic for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Tosti has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti is averaging -0.904 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.647 ranks 10th on TOUR this season, and his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti has a -0.476 average that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti's -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, and his 29.47 putts-per-round average ranks 148th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.6
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.25%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.47
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.84%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|18.73%
|16.30%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times (50%).
- Currently, Tosti has 263 points, ranking him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.317. In that event, he finished 75th.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best effort this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.973. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.004, which ranked 10th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.647
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.476
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.319
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.353
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.501
|-0.847
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the .
