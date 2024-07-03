Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: John Deere Classic

In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 40th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Dumont de Chassart has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.