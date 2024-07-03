Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: John Deere Classic
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Adrien Dumont de Chassart struggled, failing to make the cut at Detroit Golf Club. He is aiming for a better outcome in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 John Deere Classic from July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In the past five years, this is Dumont de Chassart's first time playing at the John Deere Classic.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- In his last five events, Dumont de Chassart has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Dumont de Chassart has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Adrien Dumont de Chassart has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.855 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dumont de Chassart is averaging 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.410 this season, which ranks 155th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.3 yards) ranks 54th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dumont de Chassart ranks 155th on TOUR with a mark of -0.403.
- On the greens, Dumont de Chassart's -0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.48 putts-per-round average ranks 149th. He has broken par 22.73% of the time (127th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|302.3
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|95
|65.40%
|60.76%
|Putts Per Round
|149
|29.48
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|127
|22.73%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|164
|18.43%
|13.54%
Dumont de Chassart's best finishes
- Dumont de Chassart has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, earning one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times (50%).
- Currently, Dumont de Chassart sits 158th in the FedExCup standings with 120 points.
Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Dumont de Chassart's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.981 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 26th in the field at 2.215. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dumont de Chassart's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.758. He finished 40th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Dumont de Chassart delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.234, which ranked 19th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 81st.
- Dumont de Chassart posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 30th in the field.
Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.410
|-1.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.403
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|158
|-0.378
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.317
|0.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.508
|0.302
Dumont de Chassart's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|75
|68-73-76-74
|+3
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|72-66-71-72
|-3
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|73-65-67-66
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|81
|69-72-73-72
|+6
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-70-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-67-69-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|67-72-70-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the .
