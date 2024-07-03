Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson looks for a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he finished 21st shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Svensson has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2023, Svensson finished 21st (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|6/30/2022
|24
|67-67-68-71
|-11
|7/11/2019
|18
|70-65-68-68
|-13
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.130 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.552 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.332.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|297.6
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|64.87%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.25
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|172
|18.70%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.79%
|16.67%
Svensson's best finishes
- Although Svensson has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 487 points, Svensson currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.986, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 44th.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.053
|1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.332
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.051
|1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.589
|-2.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.153
|0.552
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.