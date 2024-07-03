Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic

Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.130 Strokes Gained: Putting.