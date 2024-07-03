PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson looks for a better result in the 2024 John Deere Classic after he finished 21st shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last three trips to the John Deere Classic, Svensson has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • In 2023, Svensson finished 21st (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Svensson's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232169-66-67-69-13
    6/30/20222467-67-68-71-11
    7/11/20191870-65-68-68-13

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Svensson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -2.130 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.552 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.6 yards ranks 98th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 39th on TOUR with a mark of 0.332.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 162nd this season, and his 29.25 putts-per-round average ranks 129th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98297.6297.2
    Greens in Regulation %11164.87%65.12%
    Putts Per Round12929.2529.8
    Par Breakers17218.70%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.79%16.67%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Although Svensson has not won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 487 points, Svensson currently sits 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 3.425 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson posted his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.986, which ranked 20th in the field). In that event, he finished 44th.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, a performance that ranked him 16th in the field.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0531.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3320.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0511.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.589-2.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1530.552

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.