Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic

This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.703.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.