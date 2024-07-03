PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Schenk's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 17-under, over his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic.
    • Schenk last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of 18-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Schenk's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023465-66-67-68-18
    6/30/2022W/D77+6
    7/8/2021467-64-70-67-16
    7/11/2019667-65-66-70-16
    7/12/2018MC70-70-2

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 55th.
    • He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Schenk has an average of -1.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -4.651 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 68th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 162nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.453. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.41%.
    • On the greens, Schenk has registered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.9298.1
    Greens in Regulation %12464.41%58.59%
    Putts Per Round6528.7329.7
    Par Breakers11723.09%15.66%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.28%19.19%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Currently, Schenk has 578 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.703.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.223-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.453-2.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.091-0.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.134-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.186-4.651

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

