Adam Schenk betting profile: John Deere Classic
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 27: Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run July 4-7.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Schenk's average finish has been fifth, and his average score 17-under, over his last five appearances at the John Deere Classic.
- Schenk last played at the John Deere Classic in 2023, finishing fourth with a score of 18-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Schenk's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|77
|+6
|7/8/2021
|4
|67-64-70-67
|-16
|7/11/2019
|6
|67-65-66-70
|-16
|7/12/2018
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Schenk finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Schenk hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 55th.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Schenk has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Schenk has an average of -1.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -4.651 Strokes Gained: Total.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 this season (54th on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 68th, while his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 162nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.453. Additionally, he ranks 124th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.41%.
- On the greens, Schenk has registered a 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.73, and he ranks 117th by breaking par 23.09% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.9
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.41%
|58.59%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.73
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.09%
|15.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.28%
|19.19%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk has participated in 21 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Currently, Schenk has 578 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Travelers Championship (June 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.703.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.278 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.258). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) at the Valero Texas Open, which was held in April 2024. That performance ranked fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that tournament).
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.223
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.453
|-2.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.091
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.134
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.186
|-4.651
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the .
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.