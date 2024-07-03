PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Adam Long betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Adam Long of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

    Adam Long hits the course in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Long at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Long has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In Long's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Long's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-68-3
    6/30/20221370-67-66-68-13
    7/8/20212370-65-64-73-12
    7/11/20195364-73-72-67-8

    Long's recent performances

    • Long has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Long has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -18 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging -1.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of -2.632 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Long .

    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.5292.2
    Greens in Regulation %-66.36%71.30%
    Putts Per Round-29.6129.4
    Par Breakers-21.30%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.83%11.57%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's best finishes

    • Long has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.632

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4367-73-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-64--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

