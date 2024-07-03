Adam Long betting profile: John Deere Classic
HAMILTON, ONTARIO - MAY 31: Adam Long of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on May 31, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Adam Long hits the course in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7. He is aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, Long has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Long's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Long's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|6/30/2022
|13
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|7/8/2021
|23
|70-65-64-73
|-12
|7/11/2019
|53
|64-73-72-67
|-8
Long's recent performances
- Long has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Long has finished in the top 10 once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -18 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Long has averaged 292.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging -1.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Long has an average of -2.632 in his past five tournaments.
Long's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.5
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.36%
|71.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.61
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.30%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.83%
|11.57%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's best finishes
- Long has played nine tournaments this season, but he has not earned a finish in the top 10.
- In those nine events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 22.2%.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.632
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-64
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the .
