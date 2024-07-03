PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Aaron Rai betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Rai finished the weekend at 17-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Rai at the John Deere Classic.

    The John Deere Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    • In the past five years, this is Rai's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Aaron Rai has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai is averaging -0.325 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 6.768 in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.701 average that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai has registered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 25.48% of the time (44th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance138292.3294.0
    Greens in Regulation %271.65%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14229.4529.9
    Par Breakers4425.48%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance912.26%11.67%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
    • As of now, Rai has collected 696 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.069 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 13th in the field at 2.234. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3692.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.7013.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1661.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.046-0.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Total81.1906.768

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-68-1--
    July 27-303M Open2069-68-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4966-68-70-73-334
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2871-66-69-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2173-70-70-67E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the .

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

