Aaron Rai betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Rai finished the weekend at 17-under, good for a second-place finish. He competes in the 2024 John Deere Classic July 4-7 aiming for better results.
The John Deere Classic tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Rai's first time competing at the John Deere Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Rai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Aaron Rai has averaged 294.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -0.325 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 6.768 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 ranks 28th on TOUR this season, and his 73.2% driving accuracy average ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.701 average that ranks sixth on TOUR. He ranks second with a 71.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has registered a -0.046 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR, while he ranks 142nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.45. He has broken par 25.48% of the time (44th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|292.3
|294.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|71.65%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.45
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|44
|25.48%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.26%
|11.67%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai has participated in 18 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 77.8%.
- As of now, Rai has collected 696 points, which ranks him 58th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.069 mark ranked second in the field.
- Rai's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 6.316 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai put up his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 13th in the field at 2.234. In that tournament, he finished 14th.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.798 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Rai recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.369
|2.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.701
|3.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.166
|1.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.046
|-0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.190
|6.768
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.