PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joe Highsmith carded a 57th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time competing at the .
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Highsmith has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Highsmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Highsmith has an average of -0.628 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.308, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a -0.228 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 126th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62301.5314.5
    Greens in Regulation %9965.28%70.37%
    Putts Per Round12629.2230.1
    Par Breakers4125.62%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance11916.05%14.81%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith has played 15 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • As of now, Highsmith has compiled 146 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.966.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.022, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
    • Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.3081.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.2280.566
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.200-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.524-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.860-0.628

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-77+12--
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.