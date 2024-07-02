Joe Highsmith betting profile:

In his last five events, Highsmith has not finished in the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Highsmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.