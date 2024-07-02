Joe Highsmith betting profile:
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joe Highsmith carded a 57th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 looking to improve on that finish.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Highsmith's first time competing at the .
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Highsmith's recent performances
- In his last five events, Highsmith has not finished in the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Highsmith has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He finished with a score of 6-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 314.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Highsmith has an average of -0.628 in his past five tournaments.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.308, which ranks 141st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranks 62nd, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 141st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Highsmith has a -0.228 average that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.524 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, and his 29.22 putts-per-round average ranks 126th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|301.5
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.28%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.22
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|41
|25.62%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|119
|16.05%
|14.81%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith has played 15 tournaments this season, collecting one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- As of now, Highsmith has compiled 146 points, which ranks him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.966.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.730 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith delivered his best mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 2.599. In that event, he missed the cut.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (2.022, which ranked 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 33rd.
- Highsmith recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.308
|1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.228
|0.566
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.200
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.524
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.860
|-0.628
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the .
