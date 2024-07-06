Cody Gribble betting profile: ISCO Championship
Cody Gribble looks for a better result in the 2024 ISCO Championship after he took 52nd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.
The ISCO Championship tournament and course info
- Date: July 11-14, 2024
- Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
- Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous winner: Vincent Norrman
At the ISCO Championship
- In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Gribble has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 11-under.
- In 2023, Gribble finished 52nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
- When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
- Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).
Gribble's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/13/2023
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|7/18/2019
|29
|68-66-70-70
|-14
|7/19/2018
|MC
|71-71
|-2
Gribble's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -5.222 in his past five tournaments.
Gribble's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.6
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.35%
|52.47%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.83
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.30%
|15.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's best finishes
- Gribble, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.222
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gribble's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-66-70-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|65-75-70-70
|-8
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|68-69-71-72
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|69-64-71-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|70-67-66-69
|-10
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-66-71-71
|-12
|20
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|152
|72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
