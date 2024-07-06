PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Cody Gribble betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cody Gribble betting profile: ISCO Championship

    Cody Gribble looks for a better result in the 2024 ISCO Championship after he took 52nd shooting 8-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Gribble at the ISCO Championship.

    The ISCO Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: July 11-14, 2024
    • Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA
    • Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,328 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous winner: Vincent Norrman

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In his last three appearances at the ISCO Championship, Gribble has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 11-under.
    • In 2023, Gribble finished 52nd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship.
    • When Vincent Norrman won this tournament in 2023, he had 5.184 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (third in the field), 0.16 SG: Approach the Green (49th), and 5.193 SG: Putting (seventh).
    • Norrman also posted numbers of 315.9 in average driving distance (14th in field), 69.44% in terms of greens in regulation (35th), and 26 putts per round (first).

    Gribble's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/13/20235265-75-70-70-8
    7/18/20192968-66-70-70-14
    7/19/2018MC71-71-2

    Gribble's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gribble has an average of -5.222 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gribble .

    Gribble's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-295.6299.4
    Greens in Regulation %-64.35%52.47%
    Putts Per Round-28.8329.3
    Par Breakers-21.30%15.43%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.74%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's best finishes

    • Gribble, who has played six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).

    Gribble's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.865
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---5.222

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Gribble's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-66-70-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5265-75-70-70-84
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-72+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4368-69-71-72-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4569-64-71-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5370-67-66-69-10--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-66-71-71-1220
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC76-73+9--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic15272+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gribble as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.