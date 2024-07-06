Cody Gribble betting profile: ISCO Championship

In his last five events, Gribble has not finished in the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Gribble has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished with a score of 1-over in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Cody Gribble has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gribble is averaging -0.494 Strokes Gained: Putting.