Jimmy Stanger betting profile:

In his last tournament, Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Stanger's first time competing at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Stanger's recent performances
- In his last five events, Stanger has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Stanger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jimmy Stanger has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger is averaging -3.167 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stanger has an average of -4.957 in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 this season, which ranks 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 39th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 166th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.547, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
- On the greens, Stanger has registered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 27.94% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|39
|305.3
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|70
|66.01%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.29
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|7
|27.94%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|15.20%
|13.89%
Stanger's best finishes
- Stanger has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut six times.
- Currently, Stanger sits 121st in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Stanger's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006. In that event, he finished 38th.
- Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401 (he finished 35th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.538.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.594, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
- Stanger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 35th in the field.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.532
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-0.547
|-1.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|130
|-0.150
|-1.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.355
|-3.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|149
|-0.519
|-4.957
Stanger's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-68-72-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the .
