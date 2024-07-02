Jimmy Stanger betting profile:

PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Jimmy Stanger missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after better results July 4-7 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, at the 2024 .

    Latest odds for Stanger at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Stanger's first time competing at the .
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Stanger's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Stanger has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Stanger has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 11-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Jimmy Stanger has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger is averaging -3.167 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stanger has an average of -4.957 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Stanger .

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.532 this season, which ranks 14th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 39th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 166th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.547, while he ranks 70th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.01%.
    • On the greens, Stanger has registered a -0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a putts-per-round average of 29.29, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 27.94% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance39305.3304.7
    Greens in Regulation %7066.01%56.94%
    Putts Per Round13629.2930.7
    Par Breakers727.94%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance9415.20%13.89%

    Stanger's best finishes

    • Stanger has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut six times.
    • Currently, Stanger sits 121st in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.

    Stanger's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006. In that event, he finished 38th.
    • Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401 (he finished 35th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.538.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.594, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.
    • Stanger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked 35th in the field.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5321.339
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-0.547-1.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green130-0.150-1.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.355-3.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Total149-0.519-4.957

    Stanger's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American Express1465-66-66-69-2255
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3868-68-71-70-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-71-67-69-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open368-65-67-70-1883
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-73-71-69-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-68-72-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-7--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-69+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

