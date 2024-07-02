Jimmy Stanger betting profile:

This season, Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006. In that event, he finished 38th.

Stanger's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401 (he finished 35th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.538.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.594, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished 35th in that tournament.