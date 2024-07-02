PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Jason Day betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day betting profile:

    Jason Day enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 44th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Day at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In the past five years, this is Day's first time playing at the .
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • Jason Day has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 2.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day has a -0.378 mark (152nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Day's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks sixth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance65301.3300.8
    Greens in Regulation %14662.68%59.26%
    Putts Per Round627.8527.9
    Par Breakers5924.95%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance2513.31%16.98%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • With 1173 points, Day currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Day produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.101-0.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.378-1.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1860.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5922.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5001.416

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.