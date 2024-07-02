Jason Day betting profile:

This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

Day produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.