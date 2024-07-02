6H AGO
Jason Day betting profile:
Jason Day enters play July 4-7 in the 2024 at TPC Deere Run following a 44th-place finish in the Travelers Championship his last time in competition.
Latest odds for Day at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Day's first time playing at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Day has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- Jason Day has averaged 300.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 2.801 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 1.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Day .
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.101 ranks 77th on TOUR this season, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 49th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day has a -0.378 mark (152nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Day's 0.592 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, and his 27.85 putts-per-round average ranks sixth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|65
|301.3
|300.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|62.68%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.85
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|59
|24.95%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|13.31%
|16.98%
Day's best finishes
- Day has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- With 1173 points, Day currently sits 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he produced a 1.874 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Day produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.812, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.101
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.378
|-1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.186
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.592
|2.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.500
|1.416
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the .
