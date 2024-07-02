James Hahn betting profile:
1 Min Read
After he finished 35th in this tournament in 2023, James Hahn has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In his last two appearances at the , Hahn has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2023, Hahn finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Hahn's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|6/30/2022
|67
|68-70-75-71
|E
Hahn's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 68th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Hahn has an average finishing position of 68th in his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
- Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -4.471 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hahn's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.43%
|64.68%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.69%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.83%
|17.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's best finishes
- Hahn has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.971
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.471
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hahn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|70-68-66-70
|-10
|18
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|62
|69-68-72-71
|-4
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|71-67-73-71
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|68
|72-67-75-73
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|69-67-70-68
|-14
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-70-70-66
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|72
|70-69-72-72
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-68-75-71
|-3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.