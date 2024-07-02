PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

James Hahn betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

James Hahn betting profile:

    After he finished 35th in this tournament in 2023, James Hahn has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Hahn at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last two appearances at the , Hahn has an average finish of 51st, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2023, Hahn finished 35th (with a score of 10-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Hahn's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20233570-68-66-70-10
    6/30/20226768-70-75-71E

    Hahn's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hahn has an average finish of 68th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Hahn has an average finishing position of 68th in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
    • Off the tee, James Hahn has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -0.175 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hahn is averaging -4.471 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hahn .

    Hahn's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-292.7293.7
    Greens in Regulation %-65.43%64.68%
    Putts Per Round-29.5030.1
    Par Breakers-24.69%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.83%17.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's best finishes

    • Hahn has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.

    Hahn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.817
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.971
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.471

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Hahn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3570-68-66-70-1018
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open6269-68-72-71-45
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4571-67-73-71-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6872-67-75-73+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4569-67-70-68-14--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-70-70-66-821
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC76-68E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7270-69-72-72+33
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-68-75-71-33
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hahn as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.