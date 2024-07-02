6H AGO
Jake Knapp betting profile:
Jake Knapp enters play in the 2024 from July 4-7 after a 31st-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- This is Knapp's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Knapp's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Knapp has an average finish of 40th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Knapp hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 40th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jake Knapp has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Knapp has an average of -0.782 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp is averaging -2.487 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.9 yards) ranks 20th, while his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 95th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp has a 0.277 average that ranks 53rd on TOUR. He ranks 99th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 86th on TOUR, while he ranks 102nd with a putts-per-round average of 29.03. He has broken par 23.43% of the time (107th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|308.9
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|65.28%
|61.90%
|Putts Per Round
|102
|29.03
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|107
|23.43%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|16.11%
|20.63%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has taken part in 18 tournaments this season, securing one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 72.2%.
- Knapp, who has 942 points, currently ranks 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.041
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.277
|-0.124
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.184
|-1.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.032
|-0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.084
|-2.487
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the .
