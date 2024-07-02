Jake Knapp betting profile:

This season, Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169. He finished 70th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 16th in the field.