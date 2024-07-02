Jacob Bridgeman betting profile:

This season, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.093. In that event, he finished 21st.

Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157. He finished 14th in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.889, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.