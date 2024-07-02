Jacob Bridgeman betting profile:
In his last time out at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jacob Bridgeman posted a 31st-place finish, and he enters the 2024 looking for better results.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- This is Bridgeman's first time competing at the in the past five years.
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 8-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 293.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Bridgeman has an average of 1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bridgeman is averaging 3.159 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.377, which ranks 148th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 105th, and his 57.1% driving accuracy average ranks 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bridgeman sports a 0.282 mark (52nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bridgeman has registered a 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 27th on TOUR, while he ranks 22nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.36. He has broken par 27.25% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|296.7
|293.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|102
|65.21%
|70.14%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.36
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.25%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|32
|13.62%
|10.76%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman, who has played 15 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- Currently, Bridgeman has 212 points, placing him 122nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bridgeman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 24th in the field at 2.093. In that event, he finished 21st.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125. He finished 28th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157. He finished 14th in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.889, which ranked 24th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.377
|-1.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.282
|1.394
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.177
|2.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.480
|3.159
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the .
