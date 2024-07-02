J.T. Poston betting profile:

This season, Poston put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.724.

Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.297), which ranked sixth in the field.