6H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    J.T. Poston looks for a better result in the 2024 after he placed sixth shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Poston at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Poston has played the six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 12-under, and his average finish has been 34th.
    • In 2023, Poston finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.

    Poston's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023668-67-65-68-16
    6/30/2022162-65-67-69-21
    7/8/2021MC74-67-1
    7/11/2019MC71-71E
    7/12/20186569-70-68-73-4

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.103.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance152289.5291.4
    Greens in Regulation %11364.78%61.42%
    Putts Per Round4328.5629.0
    Par Breakers7524.58%16.36%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.84%13.58%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 88.2%.
    • With 1165 points, Poston currently sits 29th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Poston put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.724.
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.297), which ranked sixth in the field.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.030-0.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.1030.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.184-0.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2141.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.2660.532

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-67-65-68-1681
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open669-66-65-71-986
    July 20-22The Open Championship4171-73-69-73+213
    July 27-303M Open266-66-66-69-17208
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-68-67-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-67-70-70-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship2269-68-73-66-4156
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open363-69-68-66-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4466-72-67-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

