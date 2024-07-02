6H AGO
J.T. Poston betting profile:
1 Min Read
J.T. Poston looks for a better result in the 2024 after he placed sixth shooting 16-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Poston at the .
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Poston has played the six times of late, with one win. His average score has been 12-under, and his average finish has been 34th.
- In 2023, Poston finished sixth (with a score of 16-under) in his most recent appearance at the .
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (15th) en route to his win last year.
Poston's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|6/30/2022
|1
|62-65-67-69
|-21
|7/8/2021
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|7/11/2019
|MC
|71-71
|E
|7/12/2018
|65
|69-70-68-73
|-4
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Poston has finished in the top 20 once.
- Poston has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-over.
- In terms of driving distance, J.T. Poston has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 1.014 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.532 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bet now on Poston .
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.030 ranks 98th on TOUR this season, and his 71.7% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 116th on TOUR with a mark of -0.103.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 50th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|152
|289.5
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.78%
|61.42%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.56
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.58%
|16.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.84%
|13.58%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 88.2%.
- With 1165 points, Poston currently sits 29th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Poston put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking in the field at 1.724.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 2.763 mark, which ranked him 20th in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston posted his best mark this season at the RBC Heritage, ranking second in the field at 5.275. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.297), which ranked sixth in the field.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him sixth in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.030
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.103
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.184
|-0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.214
|1.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.266
|0.532
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the .
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.