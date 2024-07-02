J.J. Spaun betting profile:

Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spaun has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.