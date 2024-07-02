PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.J. Spaun betting profile:

    J.J. Spaun hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 after a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Spaun at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Spaun's average finish has been 64th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the .
    • Spaun last played at the in 2021, finishing 64th with a score of 3-under.
    • Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Spaun's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/8/20216467-71-69-74-3

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 1.390 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.187. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 29.46 putts per round (145th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131293.1297.0
    Greens in Regulation %4766.94%71.83%
    Putts Per Round14529.4630.0
    Par Breakers15021.27%21.43%
    Bogey Avoidance9315.18%10.71%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Although Spaun has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • As of now, Spaun has collected 121 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434. He finished 51st in that tournament.
    • Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.188-0.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1870.991
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0790.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.2160.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.2961.390

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open3766-68-71-70-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3868-70-69-68-515
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2470-68-68-67-7130
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship1171-69-69-67-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4666-73-69-67-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP669-68-69-68-6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6769-70-73-66-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-64-63-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.