J.J. Spaun betting profile:
J.J. Spaun hits the links in the 2024 July 4-7 after a 10th-place finish in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in his most recent competition.
Latest odds for Spaun at the tournament.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Spaun's average finish has been 64th, and his average score 3-under, over his last two appearances at the .
- Spaun last played at the in 2021, finishing 64th with a score of 3-under.
- Sepp Straka finished with 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Straka also posted numbers of 307.6 in average driving distance (31st in field), 84.72% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Spaun's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/8/2021
|64
|67-71-69-74
|-3
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Spaun has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 0.348 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 1.390 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Spaun .
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.188 this season, which ranks 129th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (293.1 yards) ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Spaun ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.187. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.94%.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 126th this season, while he averages 29.46 putts per round (145th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|293.1
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|66.94%
|71.83%
|Putts Per Round
|145
|29.46
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|150
|21.27%
|21.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|15.18%
|10.71%
Spaun's best finishes
- Although Spaun has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 16 tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- As of now, Spaun has collected 121 points, which ranks him 156th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.434. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- Spaun delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.662.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.533 (his best mark this season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.351) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.188
|-0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.187
|0.991
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.079
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.216
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.296
|1.390
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-68-71-70
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-70-69-68
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|130
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|11
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|66-73-69-67
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|69-68-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|67
|69-70-73-66
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-64-63
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of the tournament.
